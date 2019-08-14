Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $361,950; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Raised Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $60.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $9.69 during the last trading session, reaching $323.17. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 712,681 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70 million shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,476 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.52 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

