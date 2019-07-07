Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $302,100 as Shares Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Position Has Lifted by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 1.68M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 26,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.29 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Co invested in 1,372 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 11,931 shares. 1,300 are held by Birinyi Associate Inc. Polar Asset Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 10,516 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,000 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,372 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 3,366 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 0.22% or 6,758 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 0.36% or 22,200 shares. 46,681 are owned by Bbva Compass State Bank. 2,655 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Com.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter to label, de-emphasize leaders’ rule-breaking tweets – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MT, ZYNE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Simple Reasons Amazon Should Buy Grubhub – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “1 GrubHub Bull, 2 Neutral Analysts Review Q1 Report – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Grubhub Is Still A Worthy Bet Despite Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub Expands Its Network With Dunkin’ Donuts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.