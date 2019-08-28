Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose While Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 7.39 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 654,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.96M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 364,068 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) by 7,856 shares to 224,316 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.02M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Earnest Partners Limited holds 0% or 132 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 90,444 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 477,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lvz has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 433,338 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP has invested 0.17% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 1.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Oppenheimer Inc reported 68,716 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 228,554 shares. Burney Communication holds 14,993 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 65,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 149,220 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3,540 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.