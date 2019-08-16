Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Friess Associates Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding By $5.83 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp holds 14,919 shares with $5.69 million value, down from 15,869 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $184.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

Friess Associates Llc decreased Cme Group Inc. (CME) stake by 29.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as Cme Group Inc. (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 85,077 shares with $14.00 million value, down from 120,639 last quarter. Cme Group Inc. now has $76.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals

Friess Associates Llc increased Smartsheet Inc. stake by 26,486 shares to 170,583 valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) stake by 2,672 shares and now owns 167,333 shares. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.14% below currents $212.71 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, March 15 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 6 shares stake. Bangor Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,526 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company reported 61,024 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 3,719 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 280 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru invested in 2,195 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,099 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,404 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Scotia holds 0% or 1,599 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 17,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested in 0% or 40 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 54,403 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital holds 0.33% or 5,087 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 6,672 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv holds 3,590 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested in 1.11% or 4,266 shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.75% or 962,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 14,194 shares. 146,000 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Insurance. Arrow Corp stated it has 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation, Arizona-based fund reported 6,036 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 9,856 shares stake. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Communication holds 2.03% or 23,750 shares. Btc Cap accumulated 1% or 16,460 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 30.68% above currents $328 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Landesbank has “Sell” rating and $300 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating.