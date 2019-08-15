Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $312,750; First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $368,891 as Share Price Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.03. About 3.33 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 21,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 25,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 14.25M shares traded or 143.88% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,952 shares to 36,520 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.