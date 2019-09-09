Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake in Cummins (CMI) Has Upped by $817,970; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake in Visa Com (V) by $2.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 14,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 34,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.65. About 4.60M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 1.13M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 12,110 shares to 45,084 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 14,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,464 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

