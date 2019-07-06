Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Position as Market Value Rose; Falcon Edge Capital LP Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Cut by $474,000

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 2.14% stake. Alexandria Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 11,680 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 13,894 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bluestein R H owns 221,133 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Citizens And Northern reported 0.96% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America owns 2,206 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 113,780 shares. 231,738 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited has invested 1.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First United Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,075 shares. 108,200 were accumulated by Ci Investments. Bridges Management has 2,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Amer owns 2,046 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. On Monday, January 14 the insider Benioff Marc sold $2.22M. $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $777,823 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. Tallapragada Srinivas sold 362 shares worth $53,992.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,943 shares. Washington Bancshares holds 6,502 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 73,948 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 1.06 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Edgemoor Invest invested in 0.08% or 7,783 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 0.02% or 3,144 shares. Skylands Capital accumulated 36,400 shares. 4,504 were reported by Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Company. Essex Serv stated it has 5,961 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 104,268 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc has 5,426 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 12,689 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 4,561 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.44 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

