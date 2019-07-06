Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Boosted Its Cummins (CMI) Stake; Falcon Edge Capital LP Holds Holding in Uranium Energy (UEC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 753,126 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500.

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.70 million market cap company. It closed at $1.34 lastly. It is up 14.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 110,595 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 165,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 21,841 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 3,270 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. D L Carlson Invest stated it has 18,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 19,733 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Cqs Cayman LP has invested 0.05% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd invested in 0% or 91,041 shares. King Luther Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Moreover, Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Uranium Energy Corp Closes $20 Million Public Offering – PR Newswire” on October 04, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Horizons Introduces Canada’s First Uranium ETF – Investing News Network” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Energy Fuels Announces 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces New and Consolidated NI 43-101 Mineral Resources* at the Reno Creek ISR Project, Wyoming – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “USA TODAY Publishes an Op-Ed Article from Uranium Energy Corp Chairman Spencer Abraham on US Uranium and National Security – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $40,787 activity. Another trade for 10,500 shares valued at $14,070 was bought by Adnani Amir.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Capital Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,650 shares. Old Comml Bank In owns 64,120 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited holds 0.04% or 12,625 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Profund Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0.78% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Art Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 13,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 1.10M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 20,714 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has 34 shares. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 778,968 shares. 5,376 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Allied Advisory reported 0.04% stake.