Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $312,750; Cullinan Associates Increases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 54,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 132,157 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 77,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sage Fin Group Incorporated reported 1,598 shares stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 10,728 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 8.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested in 6.25% or 93,932 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability has 107,545 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 7,741 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Parsec Financial Mngmt stated it has 196,351 shares. Moreover, Birmingham Cap Mngmt Communication Incorporated Al has 3.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,428 shares. Ally Inc invested in 50,000 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 3.60 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Management has invested 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markel holds 1.43% or 610,800 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Co Lta reported 10,479 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 61,638 were reported by Meritage Management. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carderock Cap Management holds 0.12% or 6,050 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council has invested 0.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 200,189 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 147,529 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 485,048 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,511 shares. 1,487 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Com. L And S Advsr holds 0.04% or 5,622 shares in its portfolio. 12,999 are owned by Fairfield Bush &. First Mercantile reported 15,435 shares. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).