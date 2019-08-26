Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Csx (CSX) by $460,280 as Stock Declined; Convergence Investment Partners Cut Its Holding in Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) by $651,252

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 31,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 50,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 81,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.215. About 2.99 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt plc Announces $300 Million Debt Repayment; 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH ROCKFORD, IL. ALLEGATIONS; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 17/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 33% Owned by Hedge Funds; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 3.57M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.10 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $87,358 activity. 5,400 shares were bought by Reasons Bryan M., worth $48,383.

