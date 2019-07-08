Aull & Monroe Investment Management Holding in Cummins (CMI) Boosted by $817,970; Citizens & Northern Has Boosted Facebook Class A (FB) Holding by $1.10 Million; Market Value Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 957,722 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 115.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 8.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Interest Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Aqr Cap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Regions Corporation stated it has 17,803 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 0.05% or 13,657 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Novare Capital Mgmt Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,361 shares. Violich Management Incorporated stated it has 13,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.74% or 35,534 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). South Dakota Council has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,284 shares. Smead Mgmt Incorporated reported 137,415 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,272 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 423 shares. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.