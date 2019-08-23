Aull & Monroe Investment Management Position in Cummins (CMI) Has Boosted by $817,970 as Stock Value Declined; Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP) Valuation Declined While Renaissance Group Trimmed Holding

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 151,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, down from 156,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technol G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 654,067 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 977,340 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.29 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 19,927 shares to 154,776 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY) by 54,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Kddi Corp (KDDIY).

