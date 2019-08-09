Aull & Monroe Investment Management Raised Its Cummins (CMI) Stake; Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Has Increased by Nfc Investments Llc

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.58. About 1.16M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 18,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 136,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 118,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: All Eyes on Apple Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 19,358 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Whittier Trust Company invested in 2,368 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 1.10M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Victory Management invested in 0.01% or 49,971 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 192,527 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 4,815 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 4.91M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 0.06% or 95,761 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Associated Banc holds 5,126 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 195,280 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Connecticut-based Webster Bank N A has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Eagle Lc owns 2.51M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 35,096 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 13,456 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 17,867 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 2.67% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cadence Bancorp Na owns 2,460 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Plc holds 0.1% or 1.10 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.