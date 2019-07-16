Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Csx (CSX) Position; Camden National (CAC) Sentiment Is 1.61

Camden National Corp (CAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 33 sold and decreased their stakes in Camden National Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 9.89 million shares, down from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Camden National Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 35 New Position: 18.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp holds 77,904 shares with $5.83M value, down from 84,124 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $63.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.78M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation for 159,658 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 182,041 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.88% invested in the company for 325,260 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.77% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203,258 shares.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 27,864 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (CAC) has risen 0.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $684.97 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, interest checking, saving, and money market accounts. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The firm also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $104,638 activity.

More notable recent Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Camden National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CAC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Camden National (CAC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “European Equities: Stats Out of China May Not Be Enoughâ€¦ – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encouraging Chinese data pulls Asian shares higher – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nicox Announces Completion of Enrollment in NCX 470 Phase 2 Clinical Study with Top-Line Results on Track for Early 4Q 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 17.95% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.78 per share. CAC’s profit will be $14.28M for 11.99 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Camden National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 4,650 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co has invested 0.37% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 248,433 shares. Financial Advantage Inc owns 1,390 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 426,700 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Inc has 1.57% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14,939 shares. Allstate invested in 0.13% or 66,380 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.7% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Blair William & Il stated it has 20,369 shares. 39,416 were accumulated by Bowling Ltd Liability Co. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 14,641 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Valley Advisers holds 2,185 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 30,643 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity. Mantle Ridge LP also sold $125.49 million worth of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, January 23.