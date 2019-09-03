Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Declined; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Valuation Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Cut Its Position by $679,500

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 817,067 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $535.54. About 270,261 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Ops Lc stated it has 2,764 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pension Serv invested 0.1% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cutter And Communication Brokerage reported 0.11% stake. Skylands Limited Com owns 4,540 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 6,417 shares. Manor Road Cap Prns Limited Co has invested 5.94% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 22,932 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 14,671 shares. Windacre Partnership invested in 29.54% or 1.17M shares. Endowment Management Lp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,610 shares. Saba Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $242.16M for 28.55 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransDigm: Blowout Numbers Support Higher Stock Price – TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 14,751 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd reported 5,397 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 221 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.02% or 1,505 shares. City Holding Com holds 0.41% or 9,261 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies owns 13,456 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.18% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 94,600 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 0.01% or 645 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Incorporated Lc invested 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Private Wealth Advisors holds 4,396 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,763 shares. Arrow Fin holds 4,497 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Foster Motley owns 28,205 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management stated it has 3,136 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communications Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).