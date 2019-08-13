Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lowered Csx (CSX) Position by $460,280 as Stock Price Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Mackay Shields Decreased Its Position by $10.26 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 748,079 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 250,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 631,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.11 million, down from 882,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24B market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 11.27M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 27.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 1.26 million shares. Somerset Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Synovus Fincl Corp owns 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 59,632 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 42,870 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 1.76% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marco Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 8,315 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP owns 30,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 13,000 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 63,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp owns 1.98 million shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Capital Management Ny accumulated 7,600 shares. Herald Invest Limited stated it has 25,000 shares. New York-based Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 2.81% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 207,297 shares to 260,823 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.58 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.