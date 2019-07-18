Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970 as Shares Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Declined, Community Bank Has Trimmed Its Position by $441,048

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $149.79. About 9.37M shares traded or 188.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $168.06. About 621,608 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. 423 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 2,878 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 2,875 were reported by Bowen Hanes & Incorporated. Citigroup owns 123,134 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,802 shares. The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.82% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 26,680 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc. Smithfield holds 163 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 5,355 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.87% or 41,476 shares. Violich Cap owns 13,500 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 3,519 are held by Cleararc. Eqis Capital reported 9,607 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr holds 4,396 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

