Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake in Cummins (CMI) Has Raised by $817,970; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Lowered by $1.79 Million Its Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 1.80M shares traded or 39.90% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 48,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 480 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 48,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 10.39 million shares traded or 81.18% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 7,984 were reported by Truepoint Inc. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 5,300 shares stake. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 10.03 million shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services reported 13,471 shares. Korea Invest invested in 0.31% or 1.81M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.37% or 316,926 shares. Personal Cap accumulated 6,783 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Westpac Banking holds 101,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has 1.47% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.29% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Scotia Cap holds 11,807 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $547.66M for 27.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares to 180,170 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).