Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increases Stake in Cummins (CMI); As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $3.26 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 15,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,790 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 33,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $169.01. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 1.36 million shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Assoc Inc has invested 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seatown Holding Pte owns 60,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. 1.00M are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Proshare Advisors Limited Com accumulated 17,528 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Matthew 25 invested 1.89% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jacobs And Com Ca has invested 0.82% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 221,882 shares. Cornerstone Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 12,419 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 3,980 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 466,905 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intll invested in 209,500 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,503 shares stake. Harbour Inv Management Llc reported 13,231 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 13,452 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 0.49% or 61,000 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.4% or 12,271 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has 5,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chesley Taft Assocs Lc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 62,791 shares. Smithfield Company stated it has 18,035 shares. 2,981 are held by Excalibur Management. 10,653 were accumulated by Capital Advsr Ltd Company. Whittier holds 1.04% or 163,900 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 372,651 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Willingdon Wealth reported 7,463 shares stake.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

