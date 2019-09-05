Aull & Monroe Investment Management Maintains Stake in Cummins (CMI); Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Value Rose While Tiger Management Raised Its Position

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 3.71M shares traded or 118.14% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 974,599 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares to 13,601 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.41% stake. Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 12,498 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company invested in 116,948 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.55 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 4,213 shares. Usca Ria Limited Co holds 39,108 shares. 47,939 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 11,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 13,447 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 25,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.04% or 4,890 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 249,192 shares. Select Equity Grp Lp stated it has 1.19 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Management Lc accumulated 28,563 shares or 1.91% of the stock. The California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has 3,140 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1,955 were reported by Fdx Advsrs Incorporated. Strs Ohio owns 5,929 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3.56 million are held by Century Companies. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,987 shares. 84 are owned by Csat Advisory L P. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,801 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 28,131 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 209,912 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv accumulated 27,057 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 723 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 424,339 shares. Cap accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

