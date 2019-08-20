Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding By $392,200; Actinium Pharmaceuticals (delaware (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sellers Increased By 10.57% Their Shorts

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp holds 94,152 shares with $5.06 million value, down from 101,552 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $212.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (delaware (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had an increase of 10.57% in short interest. ATNM’s SI was 4.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.57% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 1.56M avg volume, 3 days are for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (delaware (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s short sellers to cover ATNM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.204. About 1.41 million shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) has declined 63.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNM News: 13/03/2018 – ACTINIUM PHARMA- COMBINATION TRIAL EXPANDS ADDRESSABLE PATIENT POPULATION FOR ACTINIUM’S CD33 PROGRAM INTO RELAPSED/REFRACTORY PATIENTS FIT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Targeted Myeloablation Focused Clinical Development Team with New Hires Including Experienced Bone Marrow Transplant Physician and Drug Developer Víjay Reddy, M.D., Ph.D; 11/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Capabilities of its AWE Technology Platform in Developing Biobetters at Upcoming AACR Annu; 11/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Capabilities of its AWE Technology Platform in Developing Biobetters at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 Actinium Announces FDA Clearance of IND For Phase 1 trial of Actimab-A in Combination with CLAG-M for Patients with Relapsed or; 09/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM-US): Resurgent radiation on the turn; 13/03/2018 – Actinium Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 1 Trial of Actimab-A With CLAG-M for Patients With Relapsed or Refractory AML; 07/05/2018 – Actinium Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Goetzpartners for May. 14; 14/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jehan Rowlands as Vice-Pres, Head of Regulatory Affairs; 14/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jehan Rowlands, Pharm.D. as Vice-President, Head of Regulatory Affairs

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.12% above currents $47.23 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, May 10. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The company has market cap of $33.14 million. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant.

