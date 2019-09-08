Augustine Asset Management Upped Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Position by $1.38 Million; Stock Price Declined; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Position in At&T (T) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 96,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 256,238 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 159,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Inc Ri stated it has 125,801 shares. Brinker Capital owns 340,445 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com invested in 0.21% or 2.02 million shares. Family Cap Tru owns 7,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,898 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Merchants accumulated 76,791 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Commerce Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 107,082 shares. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va stated it has 1.34 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,321 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt invested in 21,630 shares. Legacy Cap Partners Incorporated invested in 1.01% or 69,026 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 26,749 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 6,619 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. National Serv Inc Wi invested in 43,104 shares.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CEO Mark Little Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Warren Buffett Has Been Quiet Ahead of Recession â€” and Investors Should Listen – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Energy Stocks for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Does Warren Buffett Own $307 Million of Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.