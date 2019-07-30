Augustine Asset Management Stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Raised by $524,421 as Stock Value Declined; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 151,759 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 2.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 1.02M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC) by 38,189 shares to 248,523 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-CSRS FIRST TRUST EXCHANGE-TRA For: Apr 30 – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Top 10 Asia Ex China And India Country ETFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2012 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOB For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of stock. The insider Curcio Michael John sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04M.