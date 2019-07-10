Augustine Asset Management Stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Lifted as Shares Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Jd Capital Management Decreased Position by $6.25 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 168,731 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 2.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 38.11M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,696 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman And Limited Partnership holds 14,402 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 166,917 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 264,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Consulting Comm Mi Adv has 48,596 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 36,057 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Holdings Securities holds 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,818 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taurus Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,992 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aldebaran Fincl invested 0.35% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 2.61 million are held by Golub Grp Ltd Llc. Brandywine accumulated 0.64% or 73,306 shares. 33,353 are held by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

