Augustine Asset Management Stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered by $82.13 Million Its Stake

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 8,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 97,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Merck Searching Internally For Next CEO – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck’s Stock Signals Bearish Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.