Augustine Asset Management Stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) Lowered by $496,457 as Market Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,217 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 22,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 9.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 38,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 248,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 286,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in China Life Insurance (Lfc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 162,579 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 13/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – ACCUMULATED PREMIUM INCOME FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH 2018 WAS ABOUT RMB243.4 BLN; 20/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 26/04/2018 – China Life’s 1st-Quarter Profit Surges; 17/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China) On Continuing Connected Transaction; 22/03/2018 – China Life Full-Year Profit Jumps as Investment Returns Rise; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601336.SS – QTRLY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME RMB 39,434.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FINAL DIV/SHR 40 RMB CENTS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 60.2B YUAN; 25/04/2018 – China Life Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE: FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT W/ CHINA LIFE CAPITAL

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mackenzie Finance stated it has 1.40 million shares. Investors accumulated 6.81 million shares. Fairview Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 10,501 shares. Pacifica Capital Llc has 6,465 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.8% or 65,169 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 126,993 shares. Landscape Ltd Llc owns 11,263 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carroll Financial Associates invested in 104,356 shares or 1.86% of the stock. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 3.59 million shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 77,067 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Excalibur Management Corp accumulated 21,149 shares or 3.79% of the stock.