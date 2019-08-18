Augustine Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) as Stock Rose; Fenimore Asset Management Position in Waters (WAT) Boosted as Shares Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 320,836 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.76M, up from 319,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29M shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 1,877 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 7,573 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blair William Il owns 4,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 9,210 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,857 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41,657 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability holds 2.84% or 25,354 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.3% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Colony Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,448 shares. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 115,746 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 1,057 shares. Fil Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Logan Cap Mngmt holds 61,952 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,964 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares to 48,963 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,413 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN).