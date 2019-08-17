Augustine Asset Management Position in Total System Services (Tss) (TSS) Has Trimmed by $499,704; Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined While Abrams Bison Investments Lowered by $48.74 Million Its Holding

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (TSS) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 48,963 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 54,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services (Tss) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 634,918 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.35M shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 15 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 100 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 276 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,000 shares. Qs Llc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,944 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jnba Fincl holds 0.01% or 609 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Earnest Limited Com stated it has 119 shares. Salem Counselors reported 237,471 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America owns 827 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 5,198 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 453 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 2,188 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03 million for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 14,785 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp owns 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 121,843 shares. 841,944 were reported by Strs Ohio. Schroder Inv invested in 936,788 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 74,847 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Arbor Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,896 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,697 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 548,018 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares to 110,834 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

