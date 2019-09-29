Augustine Asset Management Position in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Has Lowered by $429,857; Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 1,849 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.67M, down from 252,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,344 shares to 42,119 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.