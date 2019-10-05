Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Holding as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burgundy Asset Limited owns 3,937 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 64,327 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 60,947 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life accumulated 86,272 shares. Cannell Peter B Co has 280,388 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 23,449 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North Star Inv Management invested in 0.5% or 51,448 shares. Tekla Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.47% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Iberiabank Corp accumulated 151,853 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Leisure Cap invested in 13,243 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 275,363 shares. Lesa Sroufe And reported 5,100 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 55,924 shares in its portfolio.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 14,136 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs reported 2,751 shares. Hills Bancorporation & invested in 41,112 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Tdam Usa stated it has 54,201 shares. One Capital Ltd holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,386 shares. Checchi Advisers owns 17,486 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors owns 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,826 shares. 28,296 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust. 10,044 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 31,551 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 1.33 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commerce Retail Bank holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 318,642 shares. Grassi Mgmt reported 75,047 shares. Signature Est And Limited Liability Co has 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 184,292 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc owns 50,431 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,841 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).