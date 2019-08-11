Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Ecolab (Ecl) (ECL) Holding by $485,936; As Nordson Com (NDSN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Winslow Asset Management Cut by $381,480 Its Holding

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 98,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 101,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 117,858 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (ECL) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,095 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 21,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares to 66,969 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71 million for 18.79 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.