Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) Holding; Independent Bank (IBCP) Sentiment Is 0.97

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 57 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 59 reduced and sold holdings in Independent Bank Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 17.82 million shares, up from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) stake by 13.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 38,189 shares as China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC)’s stock declined 1.77%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 248,523 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 286,712 last quarter. China Life Insurance (Lfc) now has $111.74B valuation. It closed at $13.08 lastly. It is down 15.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 26/04/2018 – China Life: 1Q Premium Earned at CNY235.66 Billion Vs CNY240.15 Billion a Year Earlie; 17/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China) On Continuing Connected Transaction; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 23/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE WILL STILL CONTROL EQUITY EXPOSURE: VICE PRESIDENT; 23/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Life Insurance expects positive growth in its gross written premiums for 2018 despite a fall in the first two months of the year, helped by an increasing share of renewal premium income; 20/04/2018 – China Life Insurance Says First Quarter Profit May Soar 130%; 23/03/2018 – China Life expects positive growth for gross written premiums In 2018; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – QUALIFICATION OF SONG PING AS AN EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF COMPANY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CIRC; 09/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE MARCH SALES RISE 34.34% Y/Y :2823 TT

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 11.4% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 1.83 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 232,420 shares.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $481.65 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 98,042 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

