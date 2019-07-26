Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Apple (Aapl) (AAPL) Position; YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (YLWDF) SI Decreased By 4.51%

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (Aapl) (AAPL) stake by 5.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as Apple Inc (Aapl) (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 60,580 shares with $11.51 million value, down from 64,202 last quarter. Apple Inc (Aapl) now has $952.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief

YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had a decrease of 4.51% in short interest. YLWDF’s SI was 669,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.51% from 701,100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1116 days are for YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)’s short sellers to cover YLWDF’s short positions. It closed at $5.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Yellow Pages Ltd.: Take A Puff On This Cigar Butt – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Yellow Pages Ltd. – Cheap Keeps Getting Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 01, 2015 is yet another important article.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $162.77 million. The firm offers marketing solutions comprising digital and traditional marketing products, such as online and mobile priority placement, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s digital media properties comprise YP, which allows users to discover their local neighborhoods through merchant profiles and relevant editorial content; YP Shopwise, a mobile application offering geo-localized deals and flyers, as well as access to product catalogues; RedFlagDeals.com, a well-known provider of online and mobile promotions, deals, coupons, and shopping forums; ComFree/DuProprio that offers homeowners a service to market and sell their homes; Yellow Pages NextHome, a well-known provider of information in making informed home buying, selling, and/or renting decisions; and YP Dine, a mobile application that allows users to discover, search for, and book local restaurants based on time of day, mood, purpose, and expert suggestions.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd has 1.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,695 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Invest Mgmt invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aldebaran Fincl invested in 23,555 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Bouchey Group invested in 1.11% or 23,400 shares. 16,110 are owned by Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd. 51,422 are owned by Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 9,682 were reported by Cortland Associates Inc Mo. Diversified accumulated 70,122 shares. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First City Cap Inc holds 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,889 shares. Stevens Management LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,257 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Com holds 16,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory accumulated 0.1% or 9,916 shares. Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 191,226 shares stake.