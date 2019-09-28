Augustine Asset Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM); Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Stake Upped by Beddow Capital Management Inc

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 94,257 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 86,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 50,528 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 10,042 shares. Grace And White Inc New York holds 61,718 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 14,304 shares. 30,200 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cambridge Invest Inc owns 15,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 46,938 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 52,723 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 20,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 202,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investors owns 1.34M shares. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,506 shares. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 5,410 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 30,470 shares to 191,180 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,132 shares, and cut its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

