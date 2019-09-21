Augustine Asset Management Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Stake by $324,231; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Holds Holding in Teleflex (TFX)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $343.8. About 518,714 shares traded or 99.67% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 112,655 shares to 72,454 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 15,917 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 10,635 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York holds 21,496 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 3,200 shares. 48,044 are held by Prudential. 314,571 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Blb&B Advsr Ltd reported 1,508 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 632 shares in its portfolio. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Bancorporation Of The West has 0.09% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 19,134 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 146,358 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 11,930 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,854 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 4,065 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,914 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 3.12% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.19M shares. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Co owns 8,018 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Interocean Cap Ltd Company reported 2.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bangor Bancshares stated it has 31,124 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hendley And Company has 3.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 2,385 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 5,237 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 7.62 million shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.71 million shares. Moreover, Portland Inv Counsel Inc has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,607 are held by Wallace Management.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.