Augustine Asset Management Holds Holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU); Valinor Management Holds Position in Ptc (PTC)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 364,095 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 3.74M shares traded or 15.73% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Does Warren Buffett Own $307 Million of Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,146 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Software maker PTC acknowledges ‘headwinds’ as shares drop – Boston Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” with publication date: August 13, 2019.