Augustine Asset Management Holding In Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Was Has Lifted; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Valuation Declined While Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 603,961 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,622 shares to 60,580 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,261 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Thursday, August 15.

