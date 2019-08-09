Augustine Asset Management Holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted At&T (T) Position by $3.22 Million; Stock Rose

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 103,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 599,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 495,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 16.92 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 2.14 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,839 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Warren Buffett Doesn’t Invest in Canadian IPOs: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: Add Passive Income of $12000/Year With These 3 Cash Machines – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Comml Bank Of Stockton reported 23,228 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 39,585 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Chilton Ltd Liability Company reported 25,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.81 million shares. Twin Capital has 1.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Georgia-based First City Cap Mngmt has invested 2.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 9.20 million shares. First State Bank And Trust Of Newtown stated it has 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability reported 216,997 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Joel Isaacson Com Ltd reported 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gideon Capital owns 8,555 shares.