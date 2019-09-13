Augustine Asset Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Boosted by $324,231 as Share Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shares Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Cut by $62.42 Million Its Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 26,982 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 billion, down from 27,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 2,100 shares. Fca Corporation Tx owns 1,850 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 4,109 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Washington Cap Management holds 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,930 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.12% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 17,882 shares. Paw Capital has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 1.74 million shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Bessemer Securities Limited Co stated it has 7,685 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has 235,749 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 7.95M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Profit Investment Ltd Llc reported 9,794 shares. Perritt Mngmt holds 7,659 shares. Bragg Finance Advsrs has invested 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group owns 1.32M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lincoln National stated it has 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Millennium Lc has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.33M shares. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 45,829 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorp. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,561 shares. Navellier Associate Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,628 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y owns 23,611 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.06% or 22,436 shares. Horseman Mgmt Limited has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 1.06% or 43,806 shares. Mcdaniel Terry &, a Texas-based fund reported 2,236 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 63,000 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 69 shares to 3,291 shares, valued at $518.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Materials Sector Etf (XLB) by 117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).