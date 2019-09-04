Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Stake; Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Chevron New (Call) (CVX) Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX) stake by 79.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 435,900 shares as Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 114,600 shares with $14.12M value, down from 550,500 last quarter. Chevron Corp New (Call) now has $219.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) stake by 40.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc acquired 19,423 shares as Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK)’s stock rose 15.34%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 66,969 shares with $1.84 million value, up from 47,546 last quarter. Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) now has $30.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 308,063 shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC) stake by 38,189 shares to 248,523 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM) stake by 13,529 shares and now owns 137,466 shares. Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) was reduced too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National owns 34,731 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Cap City Tru Fl accumulated 1.82% or 34,976 shares. Family Management Corp holds 4,280 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 274,427 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 826,221 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.38% or 54,383 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.53 million shares. Windward Management Ca has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.77% or 31,681 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.97M shares. 8,273 are owned by St Johns Investment Management Ltd. Suntrust Banks holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.18 million shares. Bokf Na accumulated 221,508 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 8,631 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.22% above currents $116.27 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG) stake by 20,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) stake by 323,921 shares and now owns 989,872 shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.