Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Its Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Position by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Rose While Fmr Raised by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 548.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 37,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,085 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 27,711 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 155,753 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 273,800 shares to 53,198 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 291,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,470 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,785 were reported by Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 333,900 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 34,466 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 288,057 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 495,242 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4.21 million shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 809 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 19,556 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 22,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp accumulated 0% or 510 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 432,884 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.92% or 114,159 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Com holds 21,889 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 38,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,160 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Com holds 9,876 shares. Tobam owns 521,270 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors stated it has 181,129 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 112 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 101,840 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 50,304 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 206 shares. Cambridge Advsr has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Anchor Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 527,419 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.08M shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 28,853 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.67 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Westwood Gp Inc reported 95,235 shares. 8,417 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund. Fdx Advsrs owns 10,722 shares.

