Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Stake by $524,421 as Market Valuation Rose; Capwealth Advisors Increases Position in Williams Cos Del Com (WMB)

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 10.06M shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 133,835 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “TLK Stock Price & News – Telekomunikasi Indonesia ADR – Wall Street Journal” on April 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top 10 Asia Ex China And India Country ETFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2012, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing Options in Indonesia – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2010. More interesting news about Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Screener: Companies With Low PE, Cash And Low Or Zero Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2013 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares to 48,963 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv (Aptv).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.