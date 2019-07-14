Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ecolab Com (ECL) Share Price Rose While Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.81 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 49,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.63M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation invested in 3.69% or 4.37M shares. Liberty invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,976 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated accumulated 35,478 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank reported 8,925 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Company reported 99,000 shares stake. Smithfield Trust owns 642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corp has 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sei invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C Wide Gru Holding A S holds 7.54% or 3.37 million shares in its portfolio. Veritas Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,383 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC) by 13,235 shares to 49,664 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.