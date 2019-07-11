Augustine Asset Management Has Raised By $1.24 Million Its Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Holding; Entercom Communications (ETM) Has 1.79 Sentiment

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) stake by 92.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc acquired 47,875 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 99,869 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 51,994 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) now has $10.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 3.46 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 93 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 52 sold and decreased their holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 109.13 million shares, down from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Entercom Communications Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 42 Increased: 63 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Waddell & Reed Finance owns 1.43 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 6,265 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 480,225 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis Advsr LP has 135,968 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 1,088 shares. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 1,556 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by M Partners.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,952 shares to 32,499 valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,745 shares and now owns 23,696 shares. Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Sessa Capital Im L.P. holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. for 5.44 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 460,276 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 2.45% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 1.64% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 553,987 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $839.25 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets.