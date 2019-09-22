Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by $429,857; Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) as Valuation Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 139,783 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49M, up from 135,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 272,202 shares traded or 61.66% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71 million shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 119,034 shares to 771,014 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 138,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,500 shares, and cut its stake in Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP sold $4.42M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Comm holds 0% or 15,357 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.13% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 2,568 shares. 4,945 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 81,785 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 2,872 shares. 8,622 were accumulated by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com holds 1.07% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 279,979 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability stated it has 288,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 1.43M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.