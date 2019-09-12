Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Boosted By $1.37 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 7,900 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $8.73M value, up from 42,100 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $123.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $171.12. About 491,252 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc acquired 2,921 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 40,067 shares with $4.48 million value, up from 37,146 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) now has $374.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 2.91 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 10.89% above currents $171.12 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 93,688 shares to 36,427 valued at $960,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Radius Health Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RDUS) stake by 27,400 shares and now owns 190,300 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors stated it has 20,689 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 48,324 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,273 shares. 27,350 are owned by Benedict Financial Advisors. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 22,475 shares. Cardinal Mngmt accumulated 112,538 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Mairs & Power holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.30 million shares. Orleans Mgmt La reported 0.23% stake. Coho invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bryn Mawr has 160,265 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,146 shares. Cibc World Inc stated it has 385,351 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 205,537 shares. Orrstown Finance Serv Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northpointe Capital Limited Company reported 22,084 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 8.26% above currents $117 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares.