Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Holding; Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Incyte (INCY) Holding

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) stake by 52.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc acquired 12,994 shares as Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG)'s stock rose 5.82%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 37,951 shares with $3.58M value, up from 24,957 last quarter. Celgene Corp (Celg) now has $65.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 3.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Incyte Corporation (INCY) stake by 0.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp acquired 20,220 shares as Incyte Corporation (INCY)'s stock declined 6.25%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 34.27M shares with $2.95B value, up from 34.25 million last quarter. Incyte Corporation now has $17.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 739,640 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset reported 0.15% stake. Highlander Management Ltd accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Endowment Limited Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,590 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 223,455 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer Inc has 1.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 86,519 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,591 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,583 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited accumulated 570,323 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 28,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 243,861 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on June 11, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 12,332 shares to 83,611 valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv (Aptv) stake by 9,712 shares and now owns 55,287 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. LOUGHLIN JAMES J had sold 23,466 shares worth $2.05 million.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Flannelly Barry P sold $129,510. The insider SWAIN PAULA J sold 10,000 shares worth $811,900. $435,975 worth of stock was sold by Trower Paul on Tuesday, January 15. Wenqing Yao had sold 15,354 shares worth $1.19M on Thursday, January 17.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq" published on June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Lc owns 295 shares. Virtu invested in 3,679 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0.02% or 36,016 shares. 16,040 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Lc. 68,036 are owned by Aperio. M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.05% or 3,800 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 95,830 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 34,310 shares. 299,563 are owned by Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 69,798 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fred Alger reported 392,762 shares. Signature & Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,398 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 350,849 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Incyte had 18 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, January 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer.