Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by $324,231; Vmware Cl A (VMW) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.08. About 2.49M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 2,557 shares as the company's stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 7,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 10,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $155.26. About 311,926 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $419.85 million for 38.05 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.