Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Position by $1.24 Million; Shares Declined; First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Badger Meter (BMI) Position by $420,420

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 2.39M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 81,217 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares to 48,963 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv (Aptv).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Luminus Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 118,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cleararc reported 10,294 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 858,634 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 766,097 shares. 162,233 were reported by Bessemer Group. British Columbia Investment Corporation owns 84,093 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt owns 1.37% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 230,386 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 10,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bp Plc accumulated 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 160,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,736 are owned by Stifel Corporation. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DINGES DAN O.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 31.43 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stocks Approach Technical Bottom â€“ All Star Charts – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) Recent Track Record Look Strong? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Badger Meter lands significant municipal smart technology contracts – Milwaukee Business Journal” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares to 9,293 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 589,822 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,165 shares. Usca Ria Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 6,503 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.51 million shares. Blair William And Commerce Il accumulated 0% or 7,090 shares. State Street holds 854,776 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc owns 72,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 17,864 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested in 0.11% or 30,737 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mairs & Pwr holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 855,204 shares. Optimum holds 138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).