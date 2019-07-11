Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) by $496,457 as Stock Declined; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Valuation Rose, Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised Stake by $774,744

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 38,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 286,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in China Life Insurance (Lfc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 181,375 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has declined 15.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE TO DIVERSIFY TYPES OF OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601336.SS – QTRLY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME RMB 39,434.30 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Sell Stake in China Life Insurer; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 12.1B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE 2018 GROSS PREMIUMS WON’T FALL FROM 2017: PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – China Life Full-Year Profit Jumps as Investment Returns Rise; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE – CO TO SUBSCRIBE AS LIMITED PARTNER FOR FUND PRODUCTS OF WHICH CHINA LIFE CAPITAL OR ANY OF ITS UNITS SERVES AS GENERAL PARTNER; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China) On Other; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – CO, CLIC AND CLP&C PROPOSE TO ENTER INTO CAPITAL INJECTION CONTRACT BY JUNE 30; 22/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.14. About 487,712 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 278,370 shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Cap Ww. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,498 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 49,125 shares. Reaves W H & Company has 0.63% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 125,391 shares. The California-based Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.22% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strs Ohio stated it has 79,174 shares. Advisory Network Llc has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 4,084 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 1,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 24,228 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Bangor State Bank has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). New England Rech & Management holds 3,600 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Qs Invsts Llc holds 0.03% or 20,325 shares in its portfolio.